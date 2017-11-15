LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 263, 3517

Evening: 634, 3324

Fantasy 5: 5, 13, 21, 26, 28

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 35, 39, 42,47, 50, 53, 57, 64, 65, 71, 74, 76, 77, 78

Poker Lotto: 4, 9, 2, 9, 6

Classic Lotto: 1, 5, 21, 28, 40, 43

Saturday jackpot: $1.2M

Powerball: 23, 32, 44, 48, 50; 25

Wednesday jackpot: $103M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hDfE7u