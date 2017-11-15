These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 263, 3517
Evening: 634, 3324
Fantasy 5: 5, 13, 21, 26, 28
Thursday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 35, 39, 42,47, 50, 53, 57, 64, 65, 71, 74, 76, 77, 78
Poker Lotto: 4♣, 9♣, 2♥, 9♦, 6♥
Classic Lotto: 1, 5, 21, 28, 40, 43
Saturday jackpot: $1.2M
Powerball: 23, 32, 44, 48, 50; 25
Wednesday jackpot: $103M
