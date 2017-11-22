LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 733, 9861

Evening: 868, 6788

Fantasy 5: 1, 7, 8, 18, 29

Thursday jackpot: $K

Keno: 11, 16, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 28, 31, 32, 42, 43, 50, 52, 53, 56, 58, 59, 66, 70, 74, 77

Poker Lotto: 4♠, 3♥, 9♣, 4♥, 10♣

Classic Lotto: 1, 10, 13, 19, 20, 26

Saturday jackpot: $1.3M

Powerball: 35, 37,46, 51, 61; 13

Wednesday jackpot: $134M

