These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 673, 0730

Evening: 278, 7077

Fantasy 5: 9, 15, 16, 20, 38

Thursday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 20, 25, 27, 32, 36, 38, 43, 49, 53, 61, 66, 67 69, 72, 73, 75, 79

Poker Lotto: Q, A, 6, J, 3

Classic Lotto: 11, 14, 17, 37, 39 ,47

Saturday jackpot: $1.55M

Powerball: 24, 26, 28, 59, 63; 16

Wednesday jackpot: $163M

