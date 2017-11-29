These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 673, 0730
Evening: 278, 7077
Fantasy 5: 9, 15, 16, 20, 38
Thursday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 20, 25, 27, 32, 36, 38, 43, 49, 53, 61, 66, 67 69, 72, 73, 75, 79
Poker Lotto: Q♣, A♣, 6♥, J♣, 3♦
Classic Lotto: 11, 14, 17, 37, 39 ,47
Saturday jackpot: $1.55M
Powerball: 24, 26, 28, 59, 63; 16
Wednesday jackpot: $163M
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2Bztq06
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs