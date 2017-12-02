These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:
Midday: 818, 2321
Evening: 879, 9946
Fantasy 5: 2, 3, 29, 30, 31
- Sunday jackpot: $151K
Classic Lotto: 6, 8, 28, 31, 43, 47
- Wednesday jackpot:$1.75M
Keno: 5, 9, 11, 12, 13, 20, 22, 23, 25, 26,28, 31, 36, 42, 47, 52, 53, 60, 63, 65,68, 72
Powerball: 28, 30, 32, 36, 58
- Powerball: 6
- Power Play: 3
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2BEnfI4
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs