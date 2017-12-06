LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 459, 4596

Evening: 823, 3746

Fantasy 5: 6, 9, 27, 32, 35

Thursday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 11, 12, 22, 25, 32, 34, 42, 43, 45, 50, 54, 55, 58, 59, 60, 73, 79

Poker Lotto: 9, K, Q, J, 7

Classic Lotto: 3, 10, 18, 29, 39, 41

Saturday jackpot: $1.95M

Powerball: 19, 20, 50, 55, 62; 9

Wednesday jackpot: $193M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2AZcwdF