These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 459, 4596
Evening: 823, 3746
Fantasy 5: 6, 9, 27, 32, 35
Thursday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 11, 12, 22, 25, 32, 34, 42, 43, 45, 50, 54, 55, 58, 59, 60, 73, 79
Poker Lotto: 9♠, K♣, Q♠, J♠, 7♠
Classic Lotto: 3, 10, 18, 29, 39, 41
Saturday jackpot: $1.95M
Powerball: 19, 20, 50, 55, 62; 9
Wednesday jackpot: $193M
