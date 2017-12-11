LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 114, 0814

Evening: 640, 4604

Fantasy 5: 8, 23, 32, 36, 39

Tuesday jackpot: $150K

Keno: 2, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 21, 22, 24, 28, 29, 33, 43, 56, 57, 61, 62, 63, 73, 78

Poker Lotto: 10, 10, 3, K, 8

Lucky for Life: 47, 37, 46, 16, 48; 9

Sun., Dec. 10

Fantasy 5: 5, 13, 16, 17, 30

Sat., Dec. 9

Classic Lotto: 1, 12, 15, 29, 41, 44

Wednesday jackpot: $1M

Powerball: 25, 36, 37, 55, 60; 6

Wednesday jackpot: $229M

Fri., Dec. 8

Fantasy 5: 6, 9, 21, 23, 38

Mega Millions: 6, 37, 46, 60, 70; 24

Tuesday jackpot: $191M

Thu., Dec. 7

Fantasy 5: 2, 4, 8, 23, 34

Lucky for Life: 7, 18, 21, 41, 46; 2

OHIO

Mon., Dec. 11

Midday: 331, 4152

Evening: 338, 7517

Lotto: 7, 13, 15, 24, 27, 33

Kicker: 310429

