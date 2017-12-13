These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 594, 4922
Evening: 966, 9858
Fantasy 5: 2, 23, 25, 30, 38
Thursday jackpot: $226K
Keno: 4, 5, 8, 11, 15, 19, 30, 32, 33, 36, 42, 45, 51, 53, 54, 58, 60, 62, 65, 72, 75, 78
Poker Lotto: 7♦, 2♣, J♥, 4♥, K♣
Classic Lotto: 5, 15, 26, 34, 37, 41
Saturday jackpot: $1.05M
Some Michigan Lottery results were not available at press time.
Lottery
MICHIGAN
Wed., Dec. 13
Tue., Dec. 12
Fantasy 5: 3, 6, 9, 14, 32
Mega Millions: x
Tuesday jackpot: $M
Mon., Dec. 11
Fantasy 5: 8, 23, 32, 36, 39
Lucky for Life: 16, 37, 46, 47, 48; 9
Sun., Dec. 10
Fantasy 5: 5, 13, 16, 17, 30
Monday jackpot: $120K
OHIO
Wed., Dec. 13
Midday: 110, 4816
Evening: 121, 4816
Lotto: 1, 2, 9, 11, 24, 39
Kicker: 843460
