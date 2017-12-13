These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Fantasy 5: 2, 23, 25, 30, 38

Thursday jackpot: $226K

Classic Lotto: 5, 15, 26, 34, 37, 41

Saturday jackpot: $1.05M

Some Michigan Lottery results were not available at press time.

Lottery

MICHIGAN

Wed., Dec. 13

Midday: 594, 4922

Evening: 966, 9858

Keno: 4, 5, 8, 11, 15, 19, 30, 32, 33, 36, 42, 45, 51, 53, 54, 58, 60, 62, 65, 72, 75, 78

Poker Lotto: 7♦, 2♣, J♥, 4♥, K♣

Tue., Dec. 12

Fantasy 5: 3, 6, 9, 14, 32

Mega Millions: x

Tuesday jackpot: $M

Mon., Dec. 11

Fantasy 5: 8, 23, 32, 36, 39

Lucky for Life: 16, 37, 46, 47, 48; 9

Sun., Dec. 10

Fantasy 5: 5, 13, 16, 17, 30

Monday jackpot: $120K

OHIO

Wed., Dec. 13

Midday: 110, 4816

Evening: 121, 4816

Lotto: 1, 2, 9, 11, 24, 39

Kicker: 843460

