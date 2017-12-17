These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 614, 7630
Evening: 132, 2585
Fantasy 5: 2, 19, 23, 36, 37
Monday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 6 8, 10, 13, 17, 20, 21, 23, 28, 36, 38, 41, 50, 51, 55, 61, 73, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: 9♠, 9♥, 3♦, 10♥, K♥
Lottery
MICHIGAN
Sun., Dec. 17
Sat., Dec. 16
Midday: 305, 6923
Evening: 552, 9118
Fantasy 5: 8, 22, 23, 33, 37
Monday jackpot: $x
Keno: 1, 2, 10, 11, 17, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, 40, 43, 59, 63, 64, 65, 66, 74, 75, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: 9♠, 8♠, 7♣, 10♠, J♣
Classic Lotto: 1, 3, 10, 12, 20, 35
Wednesday jackpot: $1.1M
Powerball: 9, 35, 37, 50, 63; 11
Wednesday jackpot: $269M
Fri., Dec. 15
Mega Millions: 4, 12, 36, 44, 57; 19
Tuesday jackpot: $223M
Thu., Dec. 14
Lucky for Life: 17, 21, 25, 30, 48; 10
OHIO
Sun., Dec. 17
Midday: 158, 4210
Evening: 494, 9037
