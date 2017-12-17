LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 614, 7630

Evening: 132, 2585

Fantasy 5: 2, 19, 23, 36, 37

Monday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 6 8, 10, 13, 17, 20, 21, 23, 28, 36, 38, 41, 50, 51, 55, 61, 73, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: 9, 9, 3, 10, K

Lottery

MICHIGAN

Sun., Dec. 17

Sat., Dec. 16

Midday: 305, 6923

Evening: 552, 9118

Fantasy 5: 8, 22, 23, 33, 37

Monday jackpot: $x

Keno: 1, 2, 10, 11, 17, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, 40, 43, 59, 63, 64, 65, 66, 74, 75, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: 9, 8, 7, 10, J

Classic Lotto: 1, 3, 10, 12, 20, 35

Wednesday jackpot: $1.1M

Powerball: 9, 35, 37, 50, 63; 11

Wednesday jackpot: $269M

Fri., Dec. 15

Mega Millions: 4, 12, 36, 44, 57; 19

Tuesday jackpot: $223M

Thu., Dec. 14

Lucky for Life: 17, 21, 25, 30, 48; 10

OHIO

Sun., Dec. 17

Midday: 158, 4210

Evening: 494, 9037

