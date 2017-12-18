These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 906, 5424
Evening: 637, 1609
Fantasy 5: 4, 10, 26, 27, 35
Tuesday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 18, 27, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 43, 46, 47, 49, 53, 66, 73, 77, 78
Poker Lotto: 9♥, A♥, Q♣, 2♥, 2♠
Lucky for Life: 13, 16, 21, 29, 32; 17
Lottery
MICHIGAN
Mon., Dec. 18
Sun., Dec. 17
Fantasy 5: 2, 19, 23, 36, 37
Sat., Dec. 16
Fantasy 5: 8, 22, 23, 33, 37
Classic Lotto: 1, 3, 10, 12, 20, 35
Wednesday jackpot: $1.1M
Powerball: 9, 35, 37, 50, 63; 11
Wednesday jackpot: $269M
Fri., Dec. 15
Mega Millions: 4, 12, 36, 44, 57; 19
Tuesday jackpot: $223M
Thu., Dec. 14
Lucky for Life: 17, 21, 25, 30, 48; 10
Wed., Dec. 13
Fantasy 5: 2, 23, 25, 30, 38
OHIO
Mon., Dec. 18
Midday: 395, 0104
Evening: 667, 8970
Lotto: 2, 7, 8, 15, 16, 33
Kicker: 476448
