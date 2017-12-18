LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 906, 5424

Evening: 637, 1609

Fantasy 5: 4, 10, 26, 27, 35

Tuesday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 18, 27, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 43, 46, 47, 49, 53, 66, 73, 77, 78

Poker Lotto: 9, A, Q, 2, 2

Lucky for Life: 13, 16, 21, 29, 32; 17

Sun., Dec. 17

Fantasy 5: 2, 19, 23, 36, 37

Sat., Dec. 16

Fantasy 5: 8, 22, 23, 33, 37

Classic Lotto: 1, 3, 10, 12, 20, 35

Wednesday jackpot: $1.1M

Powerball: 9, 35, 37, 50, 63; 11

Wednesday jackpot: $269M

Fri., Dec. 15

Mega Millions: 4, 12, 36, 44, 57; 19

Tuesday jackpot: $223M

Thu., Dec. 14

Lucky for Life: 17, 21, 25, 30, 48; 10

Wed., Dec. 13

Fantasy 5: 2, 23, 25, 30, 38

OHIO

Mon., Dec. 18

Midday: 395, 0104

Evening: 667, 8970

Lotto: 2, 7, 8, 15, 16, 33

Kicker: 476448

