These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 312, 6053

Evening: 929, 2256

Fantasy 5: 6, 14, 22, 28, 38

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 1, 4, 6, 7, 9, 12, 14, 21, 22, 23, 25, 27, 41, 45, 48, 53, 54, 55, 59, 70, 73, 79

Poker Lotto: A, 9, 8, A, 10

Classic Lotto: 5, 9, 11, 20, 28, 36

Saturday jackpot: $1.15M

Powerball: 1, 20, 61, 64, 69; 20

Wednesday jackpot: $269M

