These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 312, 6053
Evening: 929, 2256
Fantasy 5: 6, 14, 22, 28, 38
Thursday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 1, 4, 6, 7, 9, 12, 14, 21, 22, 23, 25, 27, 41, 45, 48, 53, 54, 55, 59, 70, 73, 79
Poker Lotto: A♥, 9♥, 8♦, A♠, 10♣
Classic Lotto: 5, 9, 11, 20, 28, 36
Saturday jackpot: $1.15M
Powerball: 1, 20, 61, 64, 69; 20
Wednesday jackpot: $269M
