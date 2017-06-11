A sign warning swimmers near the shores of Lake Michigan at Holland State Park in Holland. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Holland, Mich. — At least four people have died in Michigan lakes.

Police say a 27-year-old Lansing man was found floating face-down Saturday night in Lake Michigan at Holland State Park. Yellow flags were flying at the time, a warning to swimmers that the water could be risky.

Across the state in Wayne County, a 61-year-old man drowned in Belleville Lake. A 23-year-old woman disappeared while swimming at Clear Lake in St. Joseph County, 40 miles south of Kalamazoo.

In northern Michigan, authorities are looking for the body of a man in Lake Margrethe in Crawford County.

