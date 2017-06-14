Matt Mika (Photo: Tyson Foods)

Washington — Lobbyist Matt Mika, an Oakland County native, was in critical condition after being shot multiple times by a gunman early Wednesday while volunteering during practice in northern Virginia for the annual congressional baseball game, his family said.

Family members, who are traveling now from Michigan to Washington, were informed by paramedics on the scene of Mika's condition. He is currently in surgery at an area hospital.

“Baseball is one of his great passions, and he has always loved the Congressional team,” the family said in a statement.

Mika, who previously worked on Capitol Hill for two Michigan congressmen, is the director of government relations in the Washington office of Tyson Foods, where he has worked for six years, according to the company.

Company spokesman Derek Burleson said by email: “We’re deeply concerned about him and his family.”

Mika was shot in the chest, according to Dan Harder, legislative director for U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Rochester. Harder was helping out at Wednesday’s practice.

Bishop and Reps. Jack Bergman of Watersmeet and John Moolenaar of Midland were also at the baseball practice and were uninjured. Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the only lawmaker shot, was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon at MedStar Washington Hospital, according to a hospital statement.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the shooter, an Illinois man named James. T. Hodgkinson, was taken into custody but has since died of his injuries. Two Capitol Police officers were also injured in the shooting incident and a congressional staffer.

Heather Beers Mitchell said she grew up in Southfield with Mika and lived just one block from his family. They attended Southfield Lathrup High School together, Mitchell said.

Mika, she said, is "brilliant as they come" and earned good grades and was a standout baseball player in school.

"He is very friendly and never saw a stranger growing up," Mitchell told The Detroit News. "(He) included everyone, no matter age, in the neighborhood. Matthew was one we knew would succeed in life."

Another childhood friend, Dorne Adams, said Mika was a big sports fan and good at baseball.

"He was a leader on the field," Adams said. "I'm sure he got hit because he was concerned about everyone else's safety."

Mika played baseball at Adrian College, from which he graduated in 2001 with a degree in criminal justice and political science. He later earned a master’s in public administration and public policy from Western Michigan University in 2004, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mika went on to work for now-former state Rep. David Palsrok of Manistee, serving as his campaign manager in 2004, and later becoming his legislative assistant.

Mika worked on the Hill starting in 2005 for U.S. Rep. Dave Camp of Midland, as a legislative assistant and then for Rep. Tim Walberg of Tipton, as a senior legislative assistant.

Walberg on Wednesday said Mika has remained a close friend.

“This is deeply personal and Sue and I are praying for Matt as he receives medical attention,” he said in a statement.

