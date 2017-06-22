Buy Photo Special Agent David Gelios of the FBI provides a briefing Thursday, June 22, on the Flint stabbing suspect and the condition of the officer he injured, (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A day after a police officer was stabbed in a possible terrorist attack at Bishop International Airport in Flint, officials reassured travelers they’ll be safe at the airport.

“You are in safe hands,” said Christopher Miller, the airport’s director of public safety, during a news conference at the airport. “I’m proud of the aviation security system we have in America, and I’m proud of the people who take that work here at Bishop Airport. I think ‘Get on that plane and fly’ because just like normal, you’re going to be safe.”

In the meantime, the airport is back to normal operations, he said.

Miller’s comments came about a day after a 49-year-old Tunisian national living in Canada stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville and yelled “Allahu Akbar,” which means “God is great” in Arabic.

Authorities said the man, identified as Amor Ftouhi, attacked Neville, who was in full uniform, before 9:40 a.m., stabbing him in the neck with a 12-inch knife with a green handle and a black serrated blade marked “Amazon Jungle Survival Knife.” Authorities say Neville fought off his attacker for a minute as other police assisted in subduing the suspect.

“It’s a blessing we were able to restrain the individual quickly,” Miller said Thursday.

Miller praised an unnamed airport maintenance worker who helped restrain Ftouhi.

“I believe he saved Jeff’s life,” Miller said. “I’m proud of all of our responders, and I’m especially proud of him because he jumped out there and did something that’s courageous. I can’t thank him enough. I’m just very proud he’s part of this team.”

Officials said it’s too soon to tell whether the attack will prompt the airport to make permanent changes to its security protocols.

“We will be reviewing this (incident) and where we go from there, we’ll judge if we make any long-term changes,” Miller said. “In the immediate, we haven’t decided on making any permanent changes.”

Miller also said Thursday the airport has stepped up security.

“We’ve got some enhanced security measures in place right now and additional resources that you can see around the facility,” Miller said.

He said officials from several law enforcement agencies were scheduled to attend a 10 a.m. meeting at the airport when the attack happened Wednesday. The meeting was about an incident involving an unattended bag at the facility that happened a couple of weeks ago.

“So in some way, the good Lord was looking over all of us because we had a lot of resources that were on site and already on the way to the airport,” he said.

Lt. Dan Owen with the airport’s Fire and Rescue Department said he was in room where the meeting was to be held and could hear the attack happen.

“We heard it, saw it and then responded appropriately,” he said. “We heard some screaming and wrestling right outside the meeting area.”

Owen said he helped restrain Ftouhi. He said he couldn’t provide further details of the incident.

He said seeing a good friend and colleague being attacked and stopping it was the only thing going through his mind at the time of the incident.

“It was a terrible act of violence,” Owen said.

The lieutenant said he immediately administered first aid to Neville with help from other staffers. He summoned emergency medical technicians, and they arrived within 90 seconds, he said.

Owen also said he saw Neville at the hospital Wednesday evening.

“He’s doing great,” he said. “He’s in good spirits. His family is there. He’s got plenty of support from the airport.”

Neville has been with the airport since 2001 and became a lieutenant in 2006, he said.

“I can tell you he’s a great guy,” Miller said. “He’s well-loved by everybody here for his personality, his professionalism. That’s just not everybody who works here, that’s passengers and the public. He treats everybody with respect.”

Miller said the attack has shaken the airport’s personnel. The airport is offering staff help with coping with critical incident stress management, he said.

“When an incident happens, we’re no different than any other airport, park, city or anything like that,” he said. “It strikes at our core.”

