Detroit — A federal judge in Detroit will consider whether to put a temporary national halt on the deportation of Iraqi nationals recently rounded up by U.S. authorities.

Judge Mark Goldsmith will hold a hearing Monday on the request by the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU wants to expand its case beyond the roughly 114 detainees arrested in Metro Detroit. It says there could be more than 1,000 detainees nationwide.

Rally against immigrant deportation
Hassan Al-Botiour, of Detroit, holds his six-year-old
Hassan Al-Botiour, of Detroit, holds his six-year-old daughter Ayah during a rally outside of the Detroit federal courthouse, June 21, 2017. The crowd was protesting the arrest and planned deportation of more than 100 immigrants who were rounded up last week.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of protesters cheer as they listen to speakers.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Many protesters had signs or T-shirts with images of their loved ones who had been arrested.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of protesters cheer and wave signs and flags as they listen to speakers.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of protesters cheer and wave signs and flags as they listen to speakers.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of protesters cheer and wave signs and flags as they listen to speakers.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Officers with the Department of Homeland Security stand in front of the courthouse during the rally.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of protesters listen to speakers during the rally.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Seven-year-old Lilly Belen of Ann Arbor uses chalk to draw an American flag on the sidewalk.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of protesters cheer as they listen to speakers during the rally.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit mayoral candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks to the crowd.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of protesters wave flags and signs as they listen to speakers.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Henry Yalda of Detroit holds up an American flag and a cross during the protest.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of protesters cheer and wave signs and flags.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Some of the protesters sat along the barricade to wait for news from the hearing.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of protesters cheer and wave signs and flags during the rally.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of protesters cheer and wave signs and flags.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of protesters cheer and wave signs and flags.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Protesters chant and wave signs in front of the courthouse.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Protesters chant and wave signs in front of the courthouse.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Protesters chant and wave signs in front of the courthouse.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of protesters cheer and wave signs and flags.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Lee Gelernt, an attorney with the ACLU, speaks to the media about what happened in court.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Hundreds of protestors gather to listen to speakers during a rally outside the federal courthouse in Detroit on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
    Goldsmith signed a 14-day freeze Thursday. He said he needed time to determine if he has jurisdiction.

    The detainees fear they could be persecuted in Iraq, which has agreed to accept them. They want to suspend the deportations so they can further argue that their removal would be dangerous.

    The U.S. government says they’re being deported because they committed crimes.

