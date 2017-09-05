Kalamazoo — The mother of one of five victims killed in a weekend crash near Kalamazoo says her daughter was an adventurous teen who was ready to start her senior year in high school.

Tracey Taylor say Deztanee Cobb embraced challenges. She tells the Kalamazoo Gazette that the 17-year-old liked to “go hard or go home.” Cobb was an athlete who took Advanced Placement classes at Kalamazoo Central High School.

She was known as “DezaBoo” and had hoped to study child psychology.

Police say five people were killed early Saturday when a car traveling about 100 mph crashed into a tree in Kalamazoo Township. The only other victim publicly identified so far is 15-year-old Marshawn Williams. A pastor says all the victims likely were teens.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iZ7oi5