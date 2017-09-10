Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth says that it’s been a busy summer but “extreme violence has been down a little bit.” A 41-year-old man was fatally shot Friday, four days after Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer. (Photo: File)

Saginaw — Police in Saginaw say the city had no homicides between Memorial Day and Labor Day for the first time in decades.

Police Chief Bob Ruth tells The Saginaw News that it’s been a busy summer but “extreme violence has been down a little bit.” A 41-year-old man was fatally shot Friday, four days after Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer.

Saginaw had at least one homicide each summer, from 1970 through 2016. The city had 10 each in 2012 and 2013 and five last year.

James Bowers, who teaches criminal justice at Saginaw Valley State University, says a homicide-free summer is significant. He says violent crimes often are higher during summer months.

Saginaw has a population of roughly 49,000.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vNMJPX