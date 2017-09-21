Donnie Corley Jr., Demetric Vance and Josh King are three former Michigan State University football players accused of sexual assault. (Photo: Detroit News and AP file / The Detroit News)

East Lansing — A preliminary examination for three former Michigan State University football players accused of sexual assault was waived Thursday morning.

The clerk’s office for the East Lansing District Court said the case was transferred to the Ingham County Circuit Court, where neither a date nor judge have been selected to determine whether Donnie Corley Jr., Demetric Vance and Josh King are guilty of third-degree criminal sexual misconduct.

The three former MSU football players are accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Jan. 16 at the University Village apartments on the university’s campus.

A preliminary examination had been set for them Thursday at 9 a.m. in East Lansing District Court. But the court proceeding was waived after Judge Richard Ball agreed to send the case to circuit court prior to the scheduled exam, according to the court clerk’s office.

King forced a victim to perform oral sex on him, according to MSU Police Detective Chad Davis.

Davis alleges that King then let two friends into the bathroom — Corley and Vance — and forced the victim to perform oral sex on them before she collapsed on the floor.

Someone used King’s phone to video King assaulting the victim, Davis said.

Davis said that Corley and Vance at first denied having sexual contact with anyone at the party but later admitted to receiving oral sex in the bathroom from the alleged victim.

