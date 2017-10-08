Cheerleaders take cover during the downpour in the second half of the Michigan vs. Michigan State University in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Winds knocked out power to thousands in southeast Michigan. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Tens of thousands of people across Michigan lost power during weekend storms, although most had their service restored by Monday morning.

A storm front moved through the state Saturday night with strong wind gusts, knocking out power to more than 50,000 DTE Energy and Consumers Energy customers.

“After the high winds and thunderstorms (Saturday), we had 22,000 DTE customers without power,” spokeswoman Anne O’Dell said Sunday night, adding about 2,500 customers without power at the time. “The highest impact was in the Thumb region, but it was pretty scattered throughout the service territory.”

On Monday morning, officials with the electric utility said the company still had about 2,000 customers with no power.

"We expect to have the vast majority restored by the end of the day today," DTE spokeswoman Randi Berris said. "We're hoping to get just about everybody back tonight."

Consumers Energy spokesman Roger Morganstern said Sunday about 35,000 customers across Michigan lost power.

“Statewide, there are about 2,300 still out,” he said Sunday night. “We expect all will be back on by midnight.”

Less than 500 of Consumers Energy's customers still had no electricity Monday morning and the company had restored service to 99.9 percent of them, it said.

Alex Manion, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township, said wind gusts as high as 58 mph were recorded.

“We had a cold front that moved in throughout Michigan, which hit southeast Michigan between 9 p.m. and midnight, which people saw during the (UM-Michigan State) game,” Manion said.

Manion added that the hardest-hit areas near Metro Detroit were Livingston and Monroe counties and the northwest part of Oakland County.

“In Livingston County, there were reports of trees blocking roadways, and the siding ripped off a house,” Manion said. “In Monroe County, we got four reports of trees down.”

The forecast calls for temperatures in the mid- to upper-70s Monday, with overnight lows in the low- to mid-50s. Similar temperatures were expected Tuesday, Manion said.

