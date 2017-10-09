Grand Traverse Mall in Traverse City (Photo: Google Maps)

Traverse City — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl found a loaded handgun that was left in a public bathroom at a northern Michigan shopping mall.

The Grand Traverse County sheriff’s department says the girl’s father called authorities after she went into a bathroom stall at the Macy’s department store on Friday at Grand Traverse Mall in Traverse City and found the holstered gun on a railing.

No one was injured.

Authorities were using a serial number on the gun in an effort to find its owner. The sheriff’s department says the investigation is ongoing.

