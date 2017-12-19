Four days have been set aside for victims to speak before disgraced Dr. Larry Nassar is sentenced in Ingham Circuit Court for first-degree criminal sexual conduct — and Nassar will sit in the witness box to hear them all, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday. (Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP/Getty Images)

Ingham Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina initially scheduled two days for victims to make statements when Nassar pleaded guilty in November, but two days have added in case they are needed, said Andrea Bitely, spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s Office.

The case in Ingham County involved seven victims, but Aquilina ruled that all 125 victims who complained to MSU about Nassar sexually assaulting them under the guise of medical treatment could make a victim-impact statement either in person, in writing or through audio or video recordings.

The date for victim statements also was moved from Jan. 12 to 9 a.m. Jan. 16. If needed, they will continue on Jan. 17-19.

Bitely said that number of victims who will speak before Aquilina sentences Nassar is still being determined.

Nassar also will be sentenced Jan. 31 in Eaton Circuit Court for first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Earlier this month, Nassar, 54, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for possessing 37,000 images of child pornography.

