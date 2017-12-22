Monroe County Sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help to identify two suspects who robbed a Frenchtown Township convenience store Friday. (Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Police are asking the public for help to identify two suspects who robbed a Frenchtown Township convenience store Friday.

Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened at about 3:48 a.m. at the Circle K at 2700 North Dixie Highway.

Two male suspects entered the store, produced a handgun and demanded money from the cashier, according to police. The employee complied and the two suspects left on foot with an undetermined amount of money, officials said.

Both suspects were dressed in gray sweatshirts and sweatpants and had their faces covered. Police released a photo taken from the store's video surveillance system.

They were last seen heading south into the nearby community of Detroit Beach, authorities said.

Police canine units were brought in to help track the suspects, but the search was unsuccessful, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery should call the Detective Bureau of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7530.

