Dave Chappelle (Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Dave Chappelle is heading to Flint for a benefit show, promoters announced Thursday.

The comic, who performed six shows at the Fillmore Detroit last week, will play the Whiting in Flint on June 7. All artist and promoter profits from the show will be donated to a local charity, promoters announced in a release.

Tickets for the show, $59.50, will go on sale at noon Friday through TheWhiting.com, by phone at (810) 237-7333 or via the venue’s ticket center at 1241 E. Kearsley St. Tickets also will be avaialble at the Whiting’s Downtown Ticket Center at the Flint Farmers’ Market.

Tickets are limited to four tickets per order.

In Chappelle’s recent Netflix special, Chappelle details an incident where he bailed on appearing at a Flint benefit show in favor of attending the Oscars.

