Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is expected to file new criminal charges related to Flint’s lead-tainted water crisis. (Photo: Brett Carlsen / Getty Images)

Flint — The head of the Michigan health department has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Flint’s lead-tainted water crisis.

Nick Lyon is accused of failing to alert the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint area, which has been linked by some experts to poor water quality in 2014-15.

Charges were read Wednesday in a Flint court. Lyon is the highest-ranking official to be charged in the state attorney general’s investigation.

Legionnaires’ is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that thrive in warm water and infect the lungs.

Flint started using untreated Flint River water to save money in 2014, resulting in lead being leached from pipes into the water supply. It returned to Detroit’s water system in 2015.

Flint’s water has improved, but residents will be using bottled water or faucet filters for years until thousands of lead pipes have been replaced.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tlubEY