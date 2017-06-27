Flint City Council President Kerry Nelson waves a stack of water liens around in the air as he speaks at the beginning of a special meeting in City Hall in Flint, Mich., Wednesday, May 17, 2017. About 22 percent of excavations tied to Flint's lead-tainted water crisis have led to copper pipes that do not pose a threat of leaching lead, city records show. (Photo: Jake May, AP)

Flint — A state oversight board rejected Tuesday the Flint City Council’s declaration of a one-year moratorium on delinquent water bill payments, setting up the start of tax foreclosure proceeding against nearly 8,000 residents.

The tax liens cover residents with two years of unpaid water and sewer bills going back to June 2014. The city collected $700,000 from the delinquent residents, leaving $5.1 million in unpaid accounts.

Flint council President Kerry Nelson, who addressed the advisory board, called its decision "disappointing" to the residents who have endured the crisis.

"I am disappointed that the people (of Flint) aren't included and thought about," Nelson said. "You have some residents who aren't paying for poisoned water. I'm not done with the fight because I believe in fighting. I believe we need to listen to the people of this city."

The decision by the Receivership Transition Advisory Board — which monitors the city’s finances since Flint’s emergence from state emergency management in April 2015 — is likely to rile residents, who said they were being charged for water they couldn’t drink and rarely, if ever, used.

Some residents were slapped with tax liens after refusing to pay their water bill for years after developing skin rashes and seeing behavioral problems in their children.

Flint continues to suffer from its lead-contaminated water crisis. Although lead levels in water tests have fallen below federal action standards for nine straight months, experts still advise residents to drink only bottled or filtered tap water.

The advisory board members are appointed by Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration. A Snyder-appointed commission blamed the governor’s state Department of Environmental Quality for failing to insist on the use of corrosion control chemical when the city switched from treated water delivered by the Detroit-area water system to the corrosive Flint River.

More than 100 people packed a City Council meeting in May, where the council voted for the one-year reprieve in part to give them time to change a 1964 ordinance. There had been a May 19 deadline for the thousands of homeowners to pay up under the city law.

Maria Williams, 63, who lives on the city’s north side, told the council at the mid-May meeting that she is dumbfounded that the city would put a lien on her house for the $1,000 owed for water that made her and her grandchildren sick.

“I’ve been on my own since I was 18, years ago, and never had a problem with paying the water bill,” said Williams, whose granddaughter, Deneika Booth, owes $1,110 for water. “Now, I don’t feel like I should have to pay for this water.”

