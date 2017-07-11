Since 2016, 2,181 lead-tainted service lines have been replaced, the city of Flint (Photo: Chris Ehrmann / AP)

Since 2016, 2,181 lead-tainted service lines have been replaced, the city of Flint said Tuesday, adding that phase 4 of the initiative to replace the aging pipes has installed new lines in 1,281 homes.

“Crews from four area companies are replacing lead and galvanized service lines leading from the street to the water meter in residents’ homes during this fourth phase of FAST Start, extending the mayor’s efforts to restore safe, clean drinking water to Flint residents,” the city said in a news release Tuesday. “Overall, service lines to 2,181 homes have been replaced since the launch of FAST Start in March 2016.”

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver launched FAST Start and has six phases through 2019. Phase 4 began in May to replace 6,000 pipes before the end of the year.

By 2020, the initiative plans to replace all of the lines, nearly 20,000.

About 29,100 residents have lead or galvanized steel service lines that need to be replaced at a cost of at least $140 million, the city estimates.

The state will pay $25 million through September, enough for Phases 1-3 for about 5,000 homes, according to the city’s website.

Crews have found usable copper service lines in 541 homes and will be checking more than 4,000 service lines “using hydro-excavation so pipe replacement crews can avoid digging up copper service lines and concentrate just on homes with lead and galvanized pipes,” the release said.

Residents can view the zone planning here.

Constructions crews will be in the following areas through Friday: Copeman Boulevard, Tiffin Street, Brown Street, Cumings Avenue, Beaver Avenue, Chicago Boulevard, Miller Road, Fenton Road, Brunswick Avenue, Camden Avenue, Partridge Street, East Moore Street, Joliet Street, Nebraska Avenue, Monteith Street, Neubert Avenue, Blades Avenue, East Stewart Avenue, West Stewart Avenue, Victoria Avenue, Burr Boulevard, Ogema Avenue, Damon Street and Pettibone Avenue, West Pasadena Avenue, West Newall Street, White Street, Indiana Avenue and Broadway Boulevard.

