Amariyanna 'Mari' Copeny, Little Miss Flint. (Photo: Steve Perez / The Detroit News)

Flint — A 10-year-old girl known as “Little Miss Flint” helped gather and distribute more than 1,000 backpacks to Flint students after raising more than $10,000 in two weeks.

The Flint Journal reports that Amariyanna “Mari” Copeny partnered with nonprofit Pack Your Back to pass out free backpacks and supplies at the Mott Community College Event Center on Aug. 6.

Mari first attempted the #PackYourBackChallenge on Twitter last year by gathering 100 backpacks. Central Michigan University student Galen Miller says he founded Pack Your Back after he brought a semi-truck filled with bottled water to Flint in March 2016, and witnessed a need based on how the water crisis affected Flint residents.

Mari says providing backpacks is a way to continue to build Flint back after the water crisis.

