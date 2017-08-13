In this Dec. 2, 2016 file photo, Bruno Mars performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Bruno Mars is using some of his “24K Magic” to help out Flint.

During his sold-out concert at the Palace of Auburn Hills Saturday night, the pop superstar announced he would donate $1M from the night’s show to aid residents of Flint and their ongoing water crisis. He paused the show briefly to make the announcement.

“I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause,” Mars said in a statement released by promoters after the concert. “Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.”

Mars and promoter Live Nation redirected funds from the concert to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint, which is providing aid to families affected by the Flint water crisis, according to a statement.

Mars is the latest entertainer to make a significant donation to help the Flint community. Pearl Jam, Big Sean, Jack White and others have contributed funds to the issue over the past year and a half.

agraham@detroitnews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2w2CfyR