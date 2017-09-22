Nick Lyon, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director (Photo: Jake May / AP)

Flint – A preliminary exam continues Friday for the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on charges that he caused the death of a Genesee County man by failing to promptly warn the public of a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Flint.

Nick Lyon is one of four people charged with involuntary manslaughter in the December 2015 death of Robert Skidmore, 85. Dozens of people were sickened by Legionnaires’ disease in 2014-15, and 12 died.

Experts and state health officials have debated whether the Legionnaires’ outbreak should be blamed on the April 2014 switch to Flint River water as the city’s drinking source, which led to lead contamination and other issues, or on McLaren Flint Hospital, where many of the cases originated.

During the preliminary exam in 67th District Court, state Attorney General Bill Schuette’s legal team aims to persuade Judge David Goggins that there is probable cause for Lyon to go to trial.

Email records released by Snyder’s administration show Lyon was aware of a spike in Legionella — bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, a form of pneumonia — as early as January 2015 but didn’t put out a public alert. Snyder informed the public about the Legionnaires’ outbreak in January 2016.

Lyon has said he knew about Legionnaires for months but wanted to wait until investigators in the Health and Human Services Department finished their own probe.

During testimony Thursday, Lyon’s former deputy Timothy Becker said his ex-boss had contradicted himself about when he first learned the seriousness of the Legionella crisis.

Becker said he first learned about the severe spike in Legionella in 2014 but didn’t know exact numbers and data.

A recording of a 2016 joint legislative committee hearing, in which Lyon testified, was played in court.

In the recording, the director said he didn’t really learn about the seriousness of the Legionella outbreak until July 2015, six months after a January 2015 email and discussion that included Becker. Lyon said that email came from Gov. Rick Snyder’s then-chief of staff, Dennis Muchmore.

Becker said the discussions about the seriousness of the outbreak of Legionella in Flint happened in late 2014 and January 2015 in emails that were exchanged between people in the Health and Human Services Department.

lfleming@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2waFyRS