Nick Lyon, head of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, listens as Defense Attorney Britt Cobb questions the first witness Tim Becker during the preliminary exam for Lyon, in Genesee District Court Thursday Sept. 21, 2017, in downtown Flint, Mich. (Photo: Jake May / AP)

Flint — The fourth day of testimony continues Friday morning in the preliminary examination for Nick Lyon, the state Health and Human Services director, on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Expected to testify are Harvey Hollins, Gov. Snyder’s urban affairs czar, and Dr. Lawrence Reynolds, a Flint pediatrician who was appointed to a task force to investigate the water crisis there.

On Wednesday, Michigan State Police Col. Kriste Etue testified that she never heard Lyon talk about the Legionella outbreak when the governor was considering declaring a state of emergency in Flint.

Also, former state epidemiologist Corrine Miller testified that the state could have gone public with a health declaration earlier but didn’t because of the lack of information about Legionnaire’s disease cases.

After the hearing Wednesday, special prosecutor Todd Flood said he is not putting a timetable on when the hearing and testimony would wrap up.

“It’s slow,” he said. “I’m sure there’s a lot of frustration. The defense needs time. They’ve asked for time to read material. And that’s their due-process right. I’m not going to put a clock on it. I’m just going to do it right and whatever I have to do, that’s the goal.”

