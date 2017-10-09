Buy Photo Dr. Eden Wells, the state’s chief medical officer, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office in the Flint water crisis. (Photo: Leonard Fleming/ The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Flint — Flint investigation special prosecutor Todd Flood filed two new charges Monday against Dr. Eden Wells, accusing the state’s chief medical officer with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office in the Flint water crisis.

Wells had been charged with obstruction of justice and making a false statement related to a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak linked to at least 12 deaths and 79 illnesses. The obstruction charge carries a prison term for up to two years.

But new manslaughter charges carry a penalty of up to 15 years in prison and a $7,500 fine, while the misconduct charge carries a prison sentence of up to five years and a $10,000 fine.

She joins five other current and former state and Flint officials in being charged with failing to act to prevent the death of 85-year-old Robert Skidmore of Genesee Township.

Wells had previously been accused of giving false testimony to a special agent and threatening to withhold state aid from the Flint Area Community Health and Environment Partnership if the partnership didn't stop its probe into the source of the Legionnaires' outbreak in the Flint area.

The hearing is being handled by 67th District Court Judge William Crawford II.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has kep Wells and Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyons in their posts post despite the filing of the charges. Lyon is in the middle of a preliminary exam on charges of involuntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice.

State Attorney General Bill Schuette has brought charges against 15 individuals in his Flint investigation of which a few have resulted in the withdrawal of charges or settlements. Lyon has already had four days of testimony in his preliminary exam hearing but it has been delayed until Nov. 1.

Some of the same witnesses who testified in the Lyon case are expected to testify against Wells.

