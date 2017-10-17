Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News file)

Lansing — A state board committee approved $2.6 million more Tuesday to pay for Attorney General Bill Schuette’s Flint water crisis criminal probe.

The state's Finance and Claims Committee quickly recommended that the state Administrative Board approve Schuette’s request to provide more state money to finance special prosecutor Todd Flood’s law firm in a case against 15 former and current state and Flint officials. The full board will likely approve the additional money Oct. 24.

Schuette’s office has spent $4.9 million on the investigation and ongoing prosecution so far that has resulted in two plea deals — one with former state epidemiologist Corrinne Miller and Flint Water Quality Supervisor Michael Glasgow. The Flint legal cases have resulted so far in more than $23 million in legal fees paid by the state.

In addition, Schuette’s team has charged six current and former state officials as well as two Flint emergency managers with involuntary manslaughter in the Legionnaires’ death of a Genesee Township man who was originally declared dead from other conditions. The highest-ranking officials charged with manslaughter include Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon and State Chief Medical Officer Eden Wells.

Schuette spokeswoman Andrea Bitely said the extra $2.6 million is money that was already appropriated by the Legislature, but the Administrative Board also has to sign off on the request.

“This is just the way that the state of Michigan does contract work,” Bitely said. “This is not an extra $2.6 million. This is dollars that the Michigan legislature believed were necessary to continue the investigation and prosecution and determine what happened in Flint.”

The administrative board consists of representatives for Gov. Rick Snyder, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson, Schuette, State Treasurer Nick Khouri, Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Whiston and state Department of Transportation Director Kirk Steudle.

mgerstein@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2x2Womn