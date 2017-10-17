Detroit federal Judge David Lawson on Tuesday ordered the Flint City Council to choose a long-term water source for the city in less than a week after it spent months refusing to make a decision. (Photo: Brett Carlsen / Getty Images)

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality sued the city in late June after Flint City Council ignored the state’s deadline for a water supply decision, arguing the delay would “cause an imminent and substantial endangerment to public health in Flint.”

The city of Flint “must choose a long term source of drinking water that satisfies EPA’s Emergency Administrative Order, as amended, and sign all the requisite agreements to implement that choice on or before October 23, 2017,” Lawson wrote in a one-page order.

The order likely ensures that the council will approve a 30-year proposed contract with the Detroit-area Great Lakes Water Authority that it had been resisting for months even though it was negotiated with the approval of Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.

Lawson had appointed Troy-based attorney Paul Monicatti to try to mediate an agreement between the city of Flint and the state DEQ. But the judge indicated in late September that he was growing tired of the city council’s arguments.

In a hearing, Lawson said in court that extending the city’s current contract with the Detroit area water system beyond 30 days could result in funding problems, such as the issuance of bonds.

“It seems to me that inaction is inviting intervention,” Lawson said.

Lawyers for the state argued that repeated demands for the council to approve a 30-year contract or select an alternative source went unanswered. In court, the state used an EPA order that originally compelled the state to address Flint’s water issues as a justification for a court intervention against Flint’s council.

The state department said the council’s inaction would endanger Flint residents and lead to huge cost increases for water utility payers.

“The City Council’s failure to act will result in at least a 55-63% increase in the water rate being charged to Flint residents, create an immediate risk of bankrupting the Flint water fund, will preclude required investment in Flint’s water distribution system, and create another imminent and substantial endangerment to public health in Flint,” according to the original motion.

A top aide for Gov. Rick Snyder previously said stalling the contract decision costs Flint an extra $600,000 each month because it pays for two water sources — the Great Lakes Water Authority from which it currently gets its treated water and the Karegnondi Water Authority from which it contractually would get water by 2019 to 2020.

Under the 30-year deal with GLWA, Flint would no longer have to make payments to the KWA. The deal is backed by Weaver and Snyder.

But the city council said it needed more time to examine the best deal. In an answer to the state’s complaint filed on Aug. 8, lawyers for the Flint council argued that other options for the city do exist, although the court filing did not specify what they are.

The council maintains that “MDEQ has failed to state a claim upon which relief may be filed” and that “the alleged claims … are not ripe for judicial resolution,” wrote attorneys Peter and Joseph Doerr, who represent the council.

Lead contaminated Flint’s water after Snyder-appointed emergency managers switched to the Flint River for city water in April 2014. State officials did not require that corrosion control chemicals be applied. That allowed the corrosive river water to eat away at old lead pipes and flake into the water.

