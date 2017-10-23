Buy Photo Gov. Rick Snyder (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News file)Buy Photo

Detroit — The Flint City Council has bought time to meet a judge-ordered deadline for selecting a long-term water source after it filed an emergency motion in a lawsuit initiated by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

The City Council was supposed to decide by Monday on whether to approve an agreement backed by Flint Mayor Karen Weaver, the state and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to keep the city on the Detroit water system under a 30-year contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority or choose an alternative source.

The City Council told Detroit U.S. District Judge David Lawson in a Sunday emergency motion that if the court doesn’t dismiss or reinstate the case, the city would be “forced under duress to decide on a long-term contract” before it had an expert analysis.

So Lawson on Monday ordered expedited briefs by Tuesday from the city of Flint and the DEQ in response to the city council’s motion, which included the argument that this is “not just a 30-year contract, it is a forever contract.”

Last week, Lawson took the City Council to task for failing to move on the proposed Detroit regional water agreement.

“The failure of leadership, in light of the past crises and manifold warnings related to the Flint water system, is breathtaking,” Lawson wrote.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder on Monday complimented Lawson’s rulings during a separate event in Detroit.

“I’m not going to comment more other than the fact that it’s before a federal judge,” Snyder said, “and he’s been quite thoughtful and aggressive about saying ‘Let’s get something done.’”

On Sunday, Weaver said she wanted the council to make a decision.

“We know this is a good recommendation that was put forward,” she said. “We didn’t come to this decision quickly. City Council needs to move forward.”

Lead contaminated Flint’s water after Gov. Rick Snyder-appointed emergency managers made a temporary switch in April 2014 to the Flint River for city water in preparation for a switch to the regional Karegnondi Water Authority. The state returned to the Detroit area water system in mid-October 2015 and has since used the Great Lakes authority’s treated water on an interim basis.

The Michigan DEQ sued Flint officials in late June, arguing that the Flint council was endangering the public’s health by failing to approve a long-term drinking water source. The council had told Lawson it needed more time to examine the best deal after Weaver and the state reached the Detroit water agreement in April.

In the latest motion, the City Council has asked that if the lawsuit is not dismissed that the court reinstate the case so an expert, Gary Cline, can analyze three water supply options. The council argued that it could not get the money for the analysis on its own and needs to go through an approval process.

The council also asks that once Cline is hired, he be allowed 75 days to complete his analysis, that discovery be kept open and an evidentiary hearing set before the court enters any judgment or permanent injunction.

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2gxu3O9