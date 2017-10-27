The city was originally going to connect to the new Karegnondi Water Authority, but state experts said it will take up to three years and nearly $68 million in repairs and upgrades before the city’s water treatment plant can safely connect to the new system. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / AP)

A federal judge denied Flint City Council’s emergency appeal Friday, leaving in place a prior order for the council to immediately approve a long-term water deal.

The City Council told U.S. District Judge David Lawson in a Sunday emergency motion that if the court didn’t dismiss or revisit the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality’s lawsuit against Flint, the city would be “forced under duress to decide on a long-term contract” before it had an expert analysis. The council had requested 75 days for its expert to do water testing before it made a water source decision.

But U.S. District Court Judge David Lawson said the council’s delay in making a decision may already have endangered parts of a proposed 30-year agreement with the Great Lakes Water Authority. He dismissed the rest of their legal arguments as lacking.

“The City of Flint’s brief includes press accounts of City Council members decrying the Court’s intervention, complaining about the ‘gun [held] to [their] head,’ ‘forced into signing a contract,’” Lawson wrote. “The Court’s judgment, however, ordered the City of Flint to do what its citizens elected their representatives to do: govern by acting in the interest of the common good. That has not happened over the past year, and now time — which is of the essence — is in short supply.

“...In all events, the City Council has not offered any good reasons for reconsidering, altering, amending, withdrawing, or staying this Court’s judgment. The parties may move to enforce it as they see fit.”

The judge’s decision appears to allow Flint Mayor Karen Weaver and the Great Lakes Water Authority to sign the agreement and renegotiate parts of it that may have expired.

In his original ruling, Lawson took the City Council to task for failing to move on the proposed Detroit regional water agreement and ordered council members to make a decision by Oct. 23.

“The failure of leadership, in light of the past crises and manifold warnings related to the Flint water system, is breathtaking,” the judge wrote.

Troubled by the length of the 30-year contract and water rate increases, the council on Monday voted to ask for an extension with the Great Lakes Water Authority for two years rather than sign a long-term agreement.

The city was originally going to connect to the new Karegnondi Water Authority, but state experts said it will take up to three years and nearly $68 million in repairs and upgrades before the city’s water treatment plant can safely connect to the new system.

Flint officials said Tuesday if the City Council fails to approve a long-term water source quickly, the city could be forced into bankruptcy.

Mayor Karen Weaver said council members have been stalling since April on making a decision about a proposed 30-year master agreement with the Detroit-area Great Lakes Water Authority.

“By not taking action to approve or deny the master agreement, council has effectively put the public’s health at risk and created an inevitable timetable for possible receivership and/or bankruptcy of the city of Flint,” the mayor’s legal filing said. “Council has, at all opportunities, utilized this court case for political gain in dereliction of their fiduciary duties.”

Weaver told The Detroit News that the financial strain on the city’s coffers “is one of the things we’ve been trying to stress” to the City Council but the appeals have failed.

The city, the mayor said, has been spending $444,000 on monthly bond payments to the Karegnondi Water Authority since July for a total of $1.7 million. If the Great Lakes water deal is complete, the authority would issues credits to Flint to offset the costs.

“For them to stall like this ... it’s taking the finances from the city,” Weaver told The Detroit News. “...It’s absolutely shameful that nothing has been decided this long after the recommendation was proposed.”

The DEQ sued Flint in June, arguing the council’s refusal to approve an agreement with the Great Lakes authority was endangering public health in the wake of a lead-contamination crisis that has largely been blamed on the state.

Some council members argued that the issue needed more study and that they have felt “bullied” to approve the Detroit water agreement.

But the mayor said a council representative was present during the planning process that shaped the proposed deal. Council President Kerry Nelson said he disagreed with Weaver’s claims that the council was represented in the planning process.

“This is what they’re forgetting: We have to listen to the people that elected us. The people that elected us say we don’t want a 30-year deal with Detroit (Great Lakes Water Authority),” Nelson said. “In that, why not give us an independent study? If the study says that Detroit is the safe, affordable way to go, then certainly we would not deny that.”

