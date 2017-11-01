FILE - This Feb. 5, 2016 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich. Michigan, seeking to prevent another oversight fiasco after lead poisoning in Flint and a deadly Legionnaires' disease outbreak in the area, is considering new water testing rules for hospitals and possible changes to how large facilities manage their water systems that could include new monitoring requirements. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (Photo: Carlos Osorio / AP)

Flint — The involuntary manslaughter hearing for Michigan Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon restarts Wednesday with the expected continuation of testimony by Gov. Rick Snyder’s urban affairs aide that previously created a national controversy.

In October, urban initiatives director Harvey Hollins told the 67th District Court that he informed the governor about the Flint area’s Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in December 2015, contradicting the governor’s testimony to Congress that he first learned of it in January 2016.

In 2014-15, a Genesee County outbreak of the deadly form of pneumonia ended up killing 12 and sickening 79 residents. Snyder informed the public about the respiratory disease outbreak at a hastily arranged Jan. 13, 2016, press conference in Detroit.

When the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform asked the Republican governor whether he wanted to clarify his testimony, Snyder stood by his comments.

“My testimony was truthful and I stand by it,” Snyder wrote on Oct. 13 to House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and Ranking Member Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland.

Cummings wants to subpoena Snyder for more records, something the Snyder administration has called playing politics by press release. The administration says it has released all pertinent Flint-related state documents.

Earlier this month, Cummings said he was thankful to Gowdy for agreeing to reopen the Flint investigation — a claim a Gowdy spokeswoman declined to comment on.

Hollins testified that he gave Snyder information pertaining to Legionnaires’ in late 2015 from his own six-member task force. The aide did not indicate what he specifically told Snyder about the Legionnaires’ cases.

Special Prosecutor Todd Flood played Snyder’s congressional testimony in court. Last week, Lyon’s attorneys asked Genesee County Judge David Goggins to strike video of Snyder’s congressional committee testimony from the court record, calling it “irrelevant” to the case and a political “sideshow.”

Snyder’s congressional testimony has “nothing to do with Mr. Lyon,” his attorneys wrote in a court document. “What the testimony of Governor Snyder was in fact offered for was to make the governor look bad.”

The office of Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, which oversees the Flint investigation and prosecution, did not offer comment in response to the filing.

Lyon is accused of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 85-year-old Robert Skidmore of Genesee Township and obstruction of justice by deliberately failing to warn the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires.’ Twelve people died and 79 were sickened by a Legionnaires’ outbreak in 2014-15.

Testimony abruptly ended after the discrepancy was noted, and Goggins adjourned the case without explanation.

