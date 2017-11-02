Buy Photo Nick Lyon looks at Special Prosecutor Todd Flood, left, before the judge takes the bench on Wednesday. Flood has charged Lyon with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office in the death of a Genesee Township man from Legionnaires' disease. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Flint — Testimony is being heard for a sixth time Thursday in the case of the state Health and Human Service director, who faces charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in relation to the city’s water crisis.

Among those to testify in Nick Lyon’s case is Dr. Paul Kilgore, an associate professor at Wayne State University, who has stated the public should have sent the public notice earlier.

Kilgore also pushed for more research on Legionella bacteria and a possible link with the city’s compromised water system but was allegedly rebuffed by Lyon because the state couldn’t afford the cost.

Lyon is accused of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 85-year-old Robert Skidmore of Genesee Township and obstruction of justice by deliberately failing to warn the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease cases. The form of pneumonia killed 12 Flint area residents and sickened another 79 residents in 2014-15.

Others expected to testify are members of the Skidmore family.

On Wednesday, Lyon’s lawyers focused his preliminary exam toward what some of Gov. Rick Snyder’s staff knew about the Flint area Legionnaires’ disease outbreak and away from what their client knew.

The subject came up during the fifth day of testimony in the Lyon case in which Harvey Hollins, the governor’s urban affairs czar, was on the stand.

lfleming@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2620

Twitter: @leonardnfleming

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iTTJsV