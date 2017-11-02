LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Flint — Testimony is being heard for a sixth time Thursday in the case of the state Health and Human Service director, who faces charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in relation to the city’s water crisis.

Among those to testify in Nick Lyon’s case is Dr. Paul Kilgore, an associate professor at Wayne State University, who has stated the public should have sent the public notice earlier.

Kilgore also pushed for more research on Legionella bacteria and a possible link with the city’s compromised water system but was allegedly rebuffed by Lyon because the state couldn’t afford the cost.

Lyon is accused of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 85-year-old Robert Skidmore of Genesee Township and obstruction of justice by deliberately failing to warn the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease cases. The form of pneumonia killed 12 Flint area residents and sickened another 79 residents in 2014-15.

Others expected to testify are members of the Skidmore family.

On Wednesday, Lyon’s lawyers focused his preliminary exam toward what some of Gov. Rick Snyder’s staff knew about the Flint area Legionnaires’ disease outbreak and away from what their client knew.

The subject came up during the fifth day of testimony in the Lyon case in which Harvey Hollins, the governor’s urban affairs czar, was on the stand.

Prelim exam for Michigan Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon,
Buy Photo
Michigan Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon, left, talks with co-counsel Chip Chamberlain before the judge takes the bench for the preliminary exam in Lyon's involuntary manslaughter case tied to a Legionnaires' outbreak on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nick Lyon looks at Special Prosecutor Todd Flood, left,
Buy Photo
Nick Lyon looks at Special Prosecutor Todd Flood, left, before the judge takes the bench. Flood has charged Lyon with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office in the death of a Genesee Township man from Legionnaires' disease.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The wife of defendant Nick Lyon, Wendy Lyon, center,
Buy Photo
The wife of defendant Nick Lyon, Wendy Lyon, center, attends the exam.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Gov. Rick Snyder's urban affairs aide Harvey Hollins
Buy Photo
Gov. Rick Snyder's urban affairs aide Harvey Hollins is sworn in by the judge before he takes the witness stand.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Gov. Rick Snyder's urban affairs aide Harvey Hollins
Buy Photo
Gov. Rick Snyder's urban affairs aide Harvey Hollins answers questions from the witness stand.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Genesee County 67th District Court Judge David Goggins
Buy Photo
Genesee County 67th District Court Judge David Goggins addresses the legal teams.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defendant Nick Lyon, left, listens to attorneys as
Buy Photo
Defendant Nick Lyon, left, listens to attorneys as he sits with co-counsel Britt Cobb.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Special Prosecutor Todd Flood draws on the chalk board
Buy Photo
Special Prosecutor Todd Flood draws on the chalk board as he questions witness, Harvey Hollins, left, Gov. Rick Snyder's urban affairs aide.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon,
Buy Photo
Michigan Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon, right, listens to his co-counsel Larry Willey, center, and special prosecutor Todd Flood during the exam.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Members of the media pack the jury box to cover the
Buy Photo
Members of the media pack the jury box to cover the hearing.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Special Prosecutor Todd Flood questions a witness.
Buy Photo
Special Prosecutor Todd Flood questions a witness.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defense co-counsel Larry Willey questions a witness.
Buy Photo
Defense co-counsel Larry Willey questions a witness.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon
Buy Photo
Michigan Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon listens to hearing testimony.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Special Prosecutor Todd Flood questions a witness.
Buy Photo
Special Prosecutor Todd Flood questions a witness.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This exhibit is displayed on a monitor in the courtroom.
Buy Photo
This exhibit is displayed on a monitor in the courtroom. It is a Jan. 4, 2016 letter from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Division to Flint and Genesee County residents that on Oct. 1, 2015 residents "were exposed to toxic levels of lead resulting in an imminent danger to public health and safety."  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This exhibit is displayed on a screen in the courtroom.
Buy Photo
This exhibit is displayed on a screen in the courtroom. It is an internal State of Michigan email, sent to several individuals on Dec. 24, 2015, referring to, in part, to DRAFT a Flint water communications plan.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Gov. Rick Snyder's urban affairs aide Harvey Hollins
Buy Photo
Gov. Rick Snyder's urban affairs aide Harvey Hollins answers questions on the witness stand with a picture of an exhibit screen shot from live TV of Gov. Rick Snyder's press conference on Jan. 11, 2016.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People in the audience listen to testimony before the
Buy Photo
People in the audience listen to testimony before the lunch break.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Genesee County 67th District Court Judge David Goggins
Buy Photo
Genesee County 67th District Court Judge David Goggins listens to defense co-counsel Larry Willey, left, and Special Prosecutor Todd Flood talk at the bench before the lunch break.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Special Prosecutor Todd Flood passes two boxes full
Buy Photo
Special Prosecutor Todd Flood passes two boxes full of his court paperwork as he leaves the courtroom for the lunch break.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    lfleming@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-2620

    Twitter: @leonardnfleming

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iTTJsV