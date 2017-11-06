Buy Photo Michigan’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eden Wells is in a Flint courtroom Monday for a preliminary exam hearing. (Photo: Leonard N. Fleming. / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A preliminary exam hearing for Michigan’s chief medical officer continues Monday in Flint.

Lawyers for Dr. Eden Wells are trying to discredit the state prosecutor’s charges of involuntary manslaughter against her by arguing the Legionnaires’ disease death she is charged with causing happened just one month after she got the job as chief medical officer.

The court filing to 67th District Judge William Crawford calls the involuntary manslaughter charge a “physical impossibility.” Wells, who took over her post in May 2015, is accused of not giving public notice of the Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in December 2015, but the man she is charged with harming died in June 2015.

The daughter of John Snyder testified Monday, saying her father had been in good health before his death from Legionnaires’ disease.

The defense lawyers argue that Wells does not have “the power to cause events in the past.” They added that Special Prosecutor Todd Flood provides no evidence that the doctor willfully or maliciously tried to cause a death by the deadly form of pneumonia.

Attorney General Bill Schuette spokeswoman Andrea Bitely declined comment because the case is in litigation.

Wells had previously been charged with obstruction of justice and lying to a peace officer by Schuette’s office in connection with not alerting the public of the Legionnaires’ outbreak in 2015 in a manner that would have saved lives. Twelve Flint area residents died and 79 others were sickened by the form of pneumonia, but the state medical officer is accused of causing the death of John Snyder.

