Flint — High school graduates in Flint and four other Michigan communities could benefit from the state’s “promise” scholarship program under legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The Promise Zone law allows communities that secure enough private funding to use some state tax revenue to pay students’ college tuition. The program is currently limited to 10 high-poverty areas.

The bill Snyder signed Monday in Flint — which is recovering from a water crisis — authorizes 15 zones.

Some $2 million in private donations have been announced for a “Flint Promise” initiative. Community leaders plan to make Flint graduates eligible for scholarships starting in fall 2018.

It is up to the Michigan Department of Treasury to certify a Promise Zone once certain qualifying conditions are met.

