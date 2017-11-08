Dr. Eden Wells (Photo: Jacob Carah / Special to Detroit News, file)

Flint — The preliminary exam hearing for Dr. Eden Wells will continue later this month after prosecutors told the judge in the case Wednesday they needed more time to review critical documents provided the day before by her lawyers.

The two sides will meet again before 67th District Court Judge William Crawford II on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. to review the issue and then continue the involuntary manslaughter preliminary exam hearing for Wells, the state’s chief medical executive, on Nov. 27 at 9 a..m.

Special prosecutor Todd Flood declined to comment on the request for more time and why a delay was needed. Jay Fiedler, a supervising epidemiologist for the state Department of Health and Human Services, was supposed to continue testifying in the hearing. Other witnesses are expected to be called as well.

Wells has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office in relation to the Flint Water Crisis and accusations that she and other state and Flint bureaucrats failed to warn the public about a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak. At least 12 Flint area people died as a result of exposure to Legionella.

lfleming@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2620

Twitter:@leonardnfleming

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2zHYFs5