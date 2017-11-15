Wayne State University associate professor of environmental engineering Shawn McElmurry testified Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in the involuntary manslaughter preliminary exam of Michigan Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon. He said he wanted to study Legionella in Flint’s water filters to see if the city’s water system was the source for the 2014-15 Legionnaires’ outbreak but was thwarted. (Photo: Leonard N. Fleming / Detroit News)

Flint -- A Wayne State University professor hired by the state to investigate the Flint area Legionnaires’ outbreak said Wednesday that the city’s switch to more corrosive water helped spur Legionella growth.

Shawn McElmurry, an environmental engineering associate professor at WSU, gave a lengthy description of the condition of Flint’s water pipes and how they became corroded during the seventh days of the involuntary manslaughter preliminary exam of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon.

With a combination of “iron and high amounts of organic matter” and chloride, bacteria in the drinking water could grow Legionella and harm people, McElmurry said. About 12 people died and 79 were sickened in Genesee County by Legionnaires’ disease in 2014-15, and Lyon is being blamed in the death of a Genesee Township man.

McElmurry surmised that the Legionella growth was prompted by the city’s change from the Detroit-area water source to the Flint River in April 2014.

Harvey Hollins, Gov. Rick Snyder’s urban affairs specialist, contacted McElmurry in 2015 at the behest of the governor to study the link between Legionella and the water switch, the associate professor testified.

McElmurry said Hollins asked how much it would cost and McElmurry indicated the study could cost roughy $1 million, to which Hollins replied, “money was no issue.”

Earlier in the hearing, special prosecutor Todd Flood complained to 67th District Court Judge David Goggins about the way emails have been turned over from the state and defense attorneys to the special prosecutors.

Flood said the scanner or OCR the prosecutors used could not catch the accuracy of names and spellings and his team found “severarl errors in the metadata for which we could not search” specific names and topics.

“This is just one of several issues that we’ve found in the last five days,” Flood told the judge.

Chip Chamberlain, one of Lyon’s attorneys, said the databases are not maintained by the state Department of Health and Human Services or Lyon, “and between the two of us we know very little about this.”

In the past, defense attorneys have complained about the failure of Flood and the Attorney General’s Office to turn over charging documents and evidence to them.

lfleming@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2620

Twitter:@leonardnfleming

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hC9CUG