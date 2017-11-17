Buy Photo Michigan Health and Human Services Director / defendant Nick Lyon, left, talks with co-council Chip Chamberlain before the judge takes the bench on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, in front of Genesee County 67th District Court Judge David Goggins. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News, file)Buy Photo

Flint -- A Wayne State University professor studying the Legionnaires’ outbreak in Flint said Friday he was “disgusted” by Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon’s comment that he “can’t save everyone.”

Shawn McElmurry, who was testifying during the involuntary manslaughter preliminary exam hearing of Lyon, said the comment came during a May 2016 meeting in Lansing. It was an intense meeting in which state health officials opposed “enhanced surveillance” of all the homes that could be affected by Legionella, the bacteria that leads to a deadly form of pneumonia.

McElmurry said Lyon and others were reticent about further testing of water filters because of the fear that they would “find something bad.”

McElmurry was on a task force ordered by Gov. Rick Snyder to study if Flint’s April 2014 switch to the Flint River was the reason for the Legionionnnaires’ outbreak that killed 12 Flint area residents. McElmurry said his team tried to impress on Lyon and others the grave situation if they didn’t do more testing.

When Lyon made the comment about not being able to save everyone, McElmurry said, “it was not a joke. It was quite disgusting to hear.” He said he was “caught off guard” by the comment.

Lyon attorney Chip Chamberlain and special prosecutor Todd Flood sparred constantly over the meeting. Chamberlain said the meeting was about funding and that McElmurry’s statements were inflammatory.

“The man can’t spend money he doesn’t have,” Chamberlain said of Lyon.

The case is in its eighth day of hearings for Lyon, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office. But the new manslaughter charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison and a $7,500 fine, while the misconduct charge carries a prison sentence of up to five years and a $10,000 fine.

