Special Prosecutor Todd Flood speaks in court during the first day of the preliminary examination of Dr. Eden Wells, chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (Photo: Terray Sylvester / AP)

Flint — A state epidemiologist testified Wednesday that the Genesee County Health Department should have been responsible for warning the public about the Legionella outbreak in the city, not the Michigan Department Health and Human Services.

The testimony from Jay Fiedler, a supervisor in the HHS department, came at the preliminary exam hearing of the state’s Chief Medical Officer Eden Wells. She has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office.

Fiedler said it was not the state’s job to tell the public that Legionella had made some residents in the region sick but rather the local health department “was not willing to do so.”

“I do believe that was the job” of the local health department, Fiedler said. “In my experience, I don’t know of instances where the state has overruled on a county issue.”

Wednesday was the fourth day in the Wells hearing before 67th District Court Judge William Crawford II. The judge will decide if Wells, who began her post in May 2015, will be bound over for trial on involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office charges brought by Attorney General Bill Schuette.

And he agreed with the state heath department that the Legionella outbreak in 2015 could not be attributed “to a common source.” Others have testified that the switch to Flint River water was the reason why residents contracted Legionnaires’ disease and 11 ended up dying .

When asked by Special Prosecutor Todd Flood if the state was as transparent and urgent about Legionella as state officials claimed they were with lead contaminated water, Fielder said, “I think we were.”

He also testified on the stand that a public notice “could have gone out in April of 2015.” But Flood pressed him, asking whether January was the right time.

“I think in March (2015) when we had more information about their being a healthcare association, that’s when information could have been released,” Fiedler said.

Fiedler last testified on Nov. 7 at the behest of Flood but his continued testimony had been delayed until today in partly because Fiedler’s text messages were requested by the prosecutors and a death in the family of one of the prosecuting attorneys.

Cross examination begins Wednesday afternoon.

