Dr. Joel Kahn in handout photo from 2016. (Photo: Detroit News, file)

Flint -- A nationally known cardiologist said Tuesday a Flint area man died of Legionnaires’ disease during testimony in an involuntary manslaughter hearing for Michigan Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells.

Dr. Joel Kahn, a plant-based cardiologist who is a clinical professor of medicine at Wayne State University, said John Snyder, 83, passed away June 30, 2015 of pneumonia with a specific “pathogen” being Legionella. Special Prosecutor Todd Flood has accused Wells of contributing to Snyder’s death.

Kahn was asked by Flood’s team to review records from Snyder’s two stays at the McLaren Regional Medical Center during June 2015 for myriad issues that included chronic leukemia, rheumatoid artritis and heart issues. Even an autopsy wouldn’t have changed his mind, he testified.

Snyder developed hospital-acquired pneumonia, Kahn said, citing a urine sample that turned up positive for Legionella. Legionnaires’ disease is a form of pneumonia that is blamed for killing 12 Flint area residents and sickening 79 others in 2014-15.

Lawyers for Wells are arguing Snyder died one month after she started the job as the state’s chief medical officer in May 2015, when the Legionnaires’ outbreak was well underway. In a court filing, the defense also has called the involuntary manslaughter charge a “physical impossibility” because Snyder died in June 2015, while Wells is accused of not giving public notice of the Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in December 2015 — a charge she also denies.

Snyder spent six days in McLaren from June 16-22 and was released to his daughter. He was readmitted on June 30, the day he died, when his family was told his condition was dire with low oxygen levels. His treatment, Kahn said, went from “aggressive therapy” to “comfort care” to prepare for end of life.

When asked what was his opinion based on the medicals records, Kahn said Snyder “died of pneumonia that was determined on the last day of his life to be related to Legionella.”

“One was his status, his medical records from June 16 to June 22, where although he had certain chronic medical problems, there was no evidence of medical notation that he had anything that would be considered an infection or pneumonia.”

Once Snyder was admitted to the hospital, doctors began to change their diagnosis from an infection in his shoulder -- and stopped antibiotics -- to bleeding in the shoulder related to a blood thinner he was on for his cardiac condition, said Kahn, who is based in Bloomfield Township.

On cross examination from Wells’ lawyer, Kahn said he wouldn’t really change his mind on the cause of death, even in the case of an autopsy.

“In my opinion, no,” Kahn said.

Jarold Lax, Wells’ attorney, asked again if he wouldn’t have learned anything new from autopsy data that he didn’t learn from the medical records.

“We would not have learned anything more,” Kahn responded. “There would be the possibility that tissue would be obtained and other confirmatory test for Legionalla ... but I don’t actually think there would be a difference.”

Kahn’s testimonycame before that of Julie Borowski, a risk management specialist at McLaren who testified that state officials never warned her or her hospital of a Legionnaires’ outbreak.

