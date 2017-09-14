The 2017 Michiganians of the Year
Presenting the Detroit News 2017 Michiganians of the Year: The idea for Play-Place for Autistic Children in Sterling Heights grew out of Shell Jones' experience with her son Duane, seen above. Going out in public was a challenge. Her idea for a play facility where special needs children and adults could gather and be themselves became a reality last year, the first of its kind in the area.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Businessman and philanthropist Stephen R. Polk has
Businessman and philanthropist Stephen R. Polk has been a member of the Detroit Zoo's board of directors since 1989. Thanks to his family's $10 million gift -- the biggest donation in the zoo’s 89-year history -- the zoo built the Polk Penguin Conservation Center, a state-of-the-art facility that opened in 2016.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
“The American people are tired of the partisan bickering,
“The American people are tired of the partisan bickering, and they want to see us get things done," said U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Democrat from Dearborn who has been urging members of both parties to talk and listen to one another since her election to Congress in 2014. "Demonizing people doesn’t help anybody get anything accomplished.”  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton has represented southwest Michigan
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton has represented southwest Michigan in Congress for 30 years. The Republican is being honored for his commitment to bipartisanship, including engineering last year's 392-26 passage of his 21st Century Cures Act, which authorized $6.3 billion for treatment and cures of chronic diseases such as cancer.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Kary L. Moss, executive director of the ACLU of Michigan,
Kary L. Moss, executive director of the ACLU of Michigan, helped focus attention on the Flint water crisis beginning in 2014, when residents were being told their tap water was safe. Through tireless investigation, Moss and her team pulled back the curtain on the problems and filed suit to have the city's lead service lines replaced.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Odis Bellinger grew up in Detroit without a father.
Odis Bellinger grew up in Detroit without a father. In 1991 he created the Building Better Men after-school program to mentor adolescent boys in Detroit, helping them to learn the value of teamwork and conflict resolution, and to funnel their hopes and dreams into a career path.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Hon. Allie Greenleaf Maldonado Maldonado is the chief
Hon. Allie Greenleaf Maldonado Maldonado is the chief judge for the 4,566 citizens of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians in Petoskey. Her tireless work to bring the state into compliance with the Indian Child Welfare Act earned her the Unsung Hero Award from the Michigan State Bar.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Matthew Simoncini, president and CEO of automotive
Matthew Simoncini, president and CEO of automotive supplier Lear Corp., was raised in Detroit and is committed to keep giving back. Under his stewardship, Lear contributes millions annually in support of community efforts throughout Southeastern Michigan, especially education and city parks. Simoncini also serves on numerous local organizations' boards, including Michigan Opera Theatre's.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Mark Wallace, CEO of the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy,
Mark Wallace, CEO of the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy, is committed to expanding the city's waterfront into a destination that all can enjoy. Next spring the conservancy and its partners plan to break ground on a former blighted industrial site on the east riverfront, turning it into an oversized sandbox and playground with amenities for families.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    We live in an era that’s hungry for heroes — real ones, not those manufactured by the publicity machine.

    For all our divisions, Americans, happily, still recognize bonafide heroism. And we’re guessing few would disagree with the individuals honored by The Detroit News as the 2017 Michiganians of the Year.

    Who wouldn’t salute the ACLU executive director who, on seeing something ominous in Flint, put a top-notch investigative reporter on the case who exposed the catastrophe in the city’s drinking water?

    Likewise, it’s hard to argue with a guy who never knew his own father, and created a program on his own time to help boys in the same predicament — or the mother of an autistic son who established a safe play space for kids with special needs from all across the metro area.

    We also tip our hat to two representatives in Congress, on different sides of the aisle, who’ve pushed bipartisan solutions to national problems even when that meant bucking their own parties.

    And we’re betting that children all across the country would stand up and applaud the businessman whose donation kick-started the creation of the Detroit Zoo’s Polk Penguin Conservation Center, a $30 million hit that’s already drawn a million visitors in its first six months.

    The manifold accomplishments of these and other singular individuals deeply impressed us. We’re betting they’ll dazzle you, too.

    They join a long list of distinguished individuals that The Detroit News has honored each year since 1978.

    They are the 2017 Michiganians of the Year. Click on their names to learn more about their work.

    Allie Greenleaf Maldonado

    Debbie Dingell

    Fred Upton

    Kary L. Moss

    Mark Wallace

    Matthew Simoncini

    Odis Bellinger

    Shell Jones

    Stephen R. Polk

