Washington — President Donald Trump’s advisers are drafting plans to sell some public assets, such as airports, to help pay for a $1 trillion overhaul of the nation’s aging infrastructure.

Trump in his budget proposal called for spending $200 billion over a decade to spur private, state and local spending on roads, bridges, highway rest stops and more. An administration spokeswoman said Trump’s advisers are drafting plans to encourage states and localities to sell off some assets by paying those governments a bonus for doing so.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that under the still-being-written plan, the proceeds from those sales would help modernize the nation’s aging infrastructure. In some cases, the private-sector buyers would be responsible for the properties’ upkeep and could eventually make a profit by charging fees for use.

