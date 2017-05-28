Philadelphia — Authorities say an early morning fire in a Philadelphia home claimed the lives of three people, including two children.
Fire department crews were called around 4:30 a.m. Sunday to the residence where witnesses said they saw flames shooting from a window and heard people screaming.
Fire commissioner Adam Thiel said a 9-year-old boy was rescued and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
He said firefighters several hours later located the bodies of a 52-year-old woman and 7-year-old boy on the third floor of the home.
The names of the victims weren’t immediately released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A week ago, three people died and another was injured in another early morning fire in a Philadelphia home.
