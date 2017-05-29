President Donald Trump participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo: Pool / Getty Images)

Washington — President Donald Trump is expressing his nation’s “boundless and undying” gratitude to Americans who have fallen in battle and to the families they left behind.

Trump hailed heroes in his first Memorial Day remarks as president at Arlington National Cemetery. He told the stories of two soldiers who died in Afghanistan, Green Beret Capt. Andrew D. Byers of Colorado Springs and Christopher D. Horton of the Oklahoma National Guard. He also hailed Bob Dole, the former senator who suffered lifelong injuries in World War II and attended Monday’s ceremony.

And Trump singled out his homeland security secretary, John Kelly, for whom military sacrifice is close to home.

Kelly led the U.S. Southern Command and lost his son, Robert Kelly, who stepped on a land mine on a Marine patrol in Afghanistan. John Kelly’s other son, Johnny, is preparing for his fifth military deployment. And Kelly’s son-in-law Jake is a wounded warrior.

Earlier Monday, Trump thanked the men and women who died in service to the United States.

In the first of two tweets Trump sent out on Monday, he says: “Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA!”

In the second, Trump says: “I look forward to paying my respects to our brave men and women on this Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery later this morning.”

The president is to deliver his first Memorial Day address and lay a wreath at the cemetery, the final resting place for many U.S. military members and others who have served the country.

