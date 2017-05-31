Tallahassee, Fla. — Health officials have now confirmed a dozen cases of H3N2 canine influenza in Florida, where they say the flu was spreading among animals that were at two dog shows.

Rossana Passaniti of the University of Florida said Wednesday that the dogs testing positive for the flu were either at a Perry, Georgia, dog show from May 19-21 or the Deland, Florida, dog show the following weekend — or were exposed to dogs that had been at those shows.

There is no evidence that the virus infects people, and all the dogs being treated are in stable condition, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The mortality rate for dog flu is low and most dogs recover at home without any complications.

