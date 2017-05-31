Will Lourcey, 14, from Fort Worth, Texas, reacts to correctly spelling his word on Wednesday. (Photo: Cliff Owen / AP)

Oxon Hill, Md. — The Scripps National Spelling Bee weeded out the field to the truly elite spellers during Wednesday’s grueling preliminary rounds. Each of the 291 spellers got the opportunity to spell two words on stage. Those who didn’t misspell a word were then at the mercy of their score on a written spelling and vocabulary test that they took on Tuesday. Ultimately, the top 40 spellers advanced to Thursday’s finals.

Here are some memorable moments from Wednesday’s action:

Youngest speller

Six-year-old Edith Fuller of Tulsa, Oklahoma, had to spell words just as difficult as those everyone else faced in the National Spelling Bee. She got them both right, but like more than 100 other spellers, her test score wasn’t high enough to make the finals.

Edith did receive one accommodation to her tender age.

Spellers were assigned numbers in a random draw this year, and Edith, the youngest speller in the history of a competition that allows kids up to age 15, got No. 290 — making her the second-to-last speller to reach the microphone.

When her group of spellers took the stage, Edith was conspicuously absent, her seat empty. She arrived more than halfway through the 2-hour round and sat with her feet dangling over the edge of the chair.

Her parents got permission from Scripps to let Edith spend some of her time offstage while waiting to spell.

“A 6-year-old, sitting in one place, not interacting with anybody, for two hours is the equivalent of torture,” said her father, Justin Fuller.

As for the spelling, she handled that with apparent ease. In the first round, her word was “nyctinasty,” the movement of plants in response to the onset of darkness. Like the polished spellers who fare best in the bees, she repeated the word several times and calmly asked for the definition and language of origin.

“I didn’t feel nervous,” Edith said. “I felt good, actually.”

She got “tapas” in the second round and didn’t seem to have heard of the Spanish small plates before, but the applause let her know she spelled it right.

A legend in his spare time

Many spellers play sports in their leisure time, but few are elite athletes.

Rohan Sachdev, 14, of Cary, North Carolina, is an exception. He’s the No. 1 ranked tennis player in his age group in the state. He wants to buck the conventional wisdom that a speller who devotes too much time to athletics can’t win. His spelling resume includes third-place finishes at two other bees, that serve as a proving ground for future national champions.

Rohan finished inside the top 50 two years ago. Last year, he lost at regionals — to his younger brother, Rahul, now 12. He advanced to Thursday’s finals and believes he’s capable of winning.

“It’s possible. It just takes a lot of time management skills,” Rohan said. “Most kids can spell right when they come back from school. I play tennis for a long time and then I come back and do my spelling.”

