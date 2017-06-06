In this March 20, 2017 photo, FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Comey’s appearance Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee is one of the most anticipated congressional hearings in years. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

Fired FBI Director James Comey will publicly describe conversations with Donald Trump but stop short of saying if he thinks the president sought to obstruct a federal probe of Russia’s role in the 2016 election, according to a person familiar with Comey’s thinking.

Comey will describe in detail many of his interactions with Trump during a closely watched Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Thursday, according to the person. He has already coordinated his testimony with Robert Mueller, another former FBI chief who is now special counsel in charge of the Russian investigations, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity in advance of the hearing.

Comey will be expected to address several controversies, including whether Trump pressured him to drop an inquiry into fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, as well as the president’s claim that Comey assured him on three occasions that he wasn’t the subject of any investigation. ABC News reported on Comey’s plans earlier.

His testimony comes less than one month after Trump abruptly fired him, a move that the White House initially attributed to Comey’s handling of the FBI probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of private email last year. But Trump later said the Russian investigation was on his mind when he made the decision, which spawned a series of damaging leaks that the White House has struggled to recover from.

The hearing on Thursday promises to be a pivotal moment for Trump’s presidency with the major television networks carrying it live. Comey’s most recent appearances before Congress delivered political bombshells including public confirmation that the Russia probe included whether anyone close to Trump colluded with Moscow, as well as the FBI chief’s defense of his decisions in the Clinton email investigation.

The White House on Monday said it wouldn’t invoke executive privilege to block Comey from discussing his interactions with Trump, easing concerns that the president might seek to disrupt the hearing. Some legal experts questioned whether the White House could even pursue that claim.

During a brief White House photo opportunity with congressional leaders on Tuesday, Trump was asked if he had any message for Comey ahead of his testimony.

“I wish him luck,” the president told reporters.

